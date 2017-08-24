Russian Ambasador to Sudan dies in Khartoum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian Ambassador to Sudan Migayas Shirinsky died on Wednesday in Khartoum, the Russian Foreign Ministry's information department told TASS .

"We inform with much sadness on the death of the Russian Ambassador to Sudan, M. Shirinsky, in Khartoum on August 23," a spokesman for the department said. "As soon as we get detailed information from our embassy's staff in Khartoum, we'll release a report on the circumstances of the death of our colleague".



Sergei Konyashin, the press secretary of the embassy in Sudan, told Rossiya'24 news channel the embassy staff had found Shirinsky with the manifestations of a heart attack.



"We called an ambulance but the medics didn't manage to save the ambassador's life," he said.



Mirgayas Shirinsky was born in 1954. In 1977, he graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and joined the Soviet diplomatic service.



From 1991 through 1993, Shirinsky was counselor minister at the Russian embassy in Yemen and from 1993 through 1996, the Russian Consul General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



His ambassadorial appointments included Rwanda from 2006 through 2013 and Sudan as of 2013.



In November 2014, Mirgayas Shirinsky was promoted to the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.