ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan H.E. Mikhail Bocharnikov praised achievements of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

On the sidelines of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's meeting with foreign diplomats in Astana Wednesday, Ambassador Bocharnikov noted that the past year was filled with historical milestones - the 20th anniversary of the Constitution and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, modernization of Kazakhstan's economy and the 2015 presidential elections which demonstrated the international community how united the Kazakh people are.

According to the Russian diplomat, over the aforementioned period Kazakhstan has achieved tangible success in the field of foreign policy, including its accession to the WTO, chairmanship in the EEU, strengthening of ties with its foreign partners and so on.