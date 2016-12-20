Russian ambassador's assassination ‘dangerous diplomatic precedent' - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commented on the tragic death of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov calling it ‘the dangerous diplomatic precedent'.

"Murder of the Russian ambassador in Turkey is clearly a terrorist act aimed to derail joint efforts in Syria, dangerous diplomatic precedent," Tokayev tweeted.



Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan strongly condemned the assassination of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara.



The Russian diplomat was assassinated while unveiling a photo exhibition in Ankara. He sustained fatal injuries in the armed attack of the art gallery and later died in a hospital.





