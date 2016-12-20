EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:59, 20 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Russian Ambassador to Turkey assassinated in Ankara

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was murdered during the armed attack of an art gallery in Ankara, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

    Earlier it was reported that the unknown gunman attacked the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition at the art gallery in Ankara injuring several people.

    According to witnesses, the Russian diplomat was delivering the opening remarks when the first shots were fired.

    The attacker was shot and killed after assassinating Karlov.

    Tags:
    Russia World News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!