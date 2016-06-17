Russian analogue for Alibaba possible - Jack Ma

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - It is possible to create an analogue for Alibaba in Russia, Jack Ma told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

However, Alibaba itself cannot implement such a project in Russia alone, the company needs a partner that will support it in Russia, Ma said.



Alibaba, China's biggest e-commerce group that includes such online shopping websites as Taobao, AliExpress and Tmall, was founded in 1999. According to the company's statistics, last year ended in March Alibaba's revenue amounted to more than $15.3 billion.