Russian and Dutch premiers stand against politicization of MH17 crash in Ukraine

ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM - The Russian and Dutch prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Mark Rutte, said on the sidelines of the ASEM (Asia-Europe Meeting) summit on Friday that Russia and the European Union should continue developing ties, the Russian government press service said on Friday.

The two prime ministers called for an open investigation into the MH17 plane crash but spoke against any attempts to politicize the theme, the government source went on to say.

"The sides discussed trade and economic relations; prospects for their development and investment cooperation. They agreed on the need to develop Russia - EU relations," the press service said.

Medvedev and Rutte spoke of the need of an objective and open investigation into the MH17 crash, which occurred two years ago on July 17, 2014. Medvedev and Rutte, who met on Friday, said they were against politicizing the MH17 theme, the Russian government press service told journalists.

Source: TASS