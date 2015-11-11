Russian and North Korean military begin talks in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM - Russia and North Korea have started negotiations at the level of representatives of general staffs. The Russian delegation under the first deputy chief of the General Staff, Nikolay Bogdanovsky, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday, Kazinform refers to TASS.

No details of the agenda are available at this point. The Russian delegation's visit will last till November 13. It is not ruled out that the negotiators may discuss the conclusion of an agreement on the prevention of dangerous military activities. This issue was discussed last June when Russian State Duma Speaker Sergey Naryshkin met with the head of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, Choe Thae-bok in Moscow. The two men then arrived at the conclusion that the document's degree of readiness was rather high and might be signed by the end of the year. The Russian government has already approved of the draft agreement between Russia and North Korea on the prevention of dangerous military activities.

On Tuesday, the Russian delegation and Russian embassy staff attended the funeral of Marshall Ri Ul-Sol, who died from lung cancer on November 6. He was 94.