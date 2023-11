ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian Runner Maxim Dyldin refused to return bronze medal he won at the 2008 Games in Beijing in relay race 4×400 m saying he won it in fair competition, Dni.ru reports.

"I have the medal at my house, they can try to take it away", Properm.ru quotes Dyldin.

Maxim Dyldin was disqualified for four years due to a positive doping test.