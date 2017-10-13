EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:42, 13 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Russian booster orbits European Earth’s remote sensing satellite

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Briz-KM acceleration unit has delivered a European Sentinel-5P Earth's remote sensing satellite launched aboard a Russian Rokot carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport on Friday into the designated orbit, TASS reports.

    The satellite's separation from the acceleration unit was shown in a live broadcast in the office of the European Space Agency (ESA) in Moscow.

    The launch's customer, the ESA, has assumed control of the satellite after its separation from the Briz-KM booster.

     

    Tags:
    Space exploration Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!