Russian Briz-M booster places Turkish satellite on target orbit

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Turkish Turksat 4B satellite is taken successfully to the target orbit by Russia's Briz-M booster, Russian Space Agency Roscosmos told TASS on Saturday.

"The space apparatus has separated from the booster," the spokesman said.

Soon, the satellite will be transferred for management to the client - a Turkish satellite operator.

The time between the launch from Baikonur to separation of the satellite from the booster made 9 hours and 13 minutes, Kazinform refers to TASS.