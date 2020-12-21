Russian business interested in deepening coop with Kazakhstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Russian businessmen debated promising joint projects and common business ideas at today’s online conference themed Economic cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan in 2021: promising growth points.

Attending companies shared their experience of work in the markets of Kazakhstan and Russia, pressing issues, legislative and practical aspects of food deliveries from Kazakhstan to Russia and vise verse.





Two master classes were held as part of the conference on online retailing. B2B roundtable was also held on the sidelines of the conference to present Kazakhstani food and agro-industrial companies. The forum ended with practical talks between the businessmen of Russia and Kazakhstan. Business structures reached agreement on joint efforts and expressed interest in further talks.

The conference was organized by the Trade Representative Office of Kazakhstan in Russia with support of the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry, Qaztrade trade policy development centre JSC and Delovaya Rossiya organization.