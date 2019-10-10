EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:59, 10 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Russian Cabinet approves draft free trade zone agreement between EAEU and Serbia

    None
    None
    MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian government approved the draft free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Serbia.

    The relevant decree dated October 7 was posted on the official Internet portal of legal information.

    «To approve the draft free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member-states and the Republic of Serbia, presented by the Ministry of Economic Development and agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other interested federal executive authorities and the Serbian side,» the document says.

    The agreement is planned for signing at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!