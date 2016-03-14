EN
    16:20, 14 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Russian carrier rocket delivers ExoMars spacecraft into near-Earth orbit

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The space vehicles of the Russian-European inter-planetary mission ExoMars-2016 have successfully separated from the third stage of Russia's Proton-M carrier rocket, the Roscosmos State Space Corporation told TASS on Monday.

    "The Briz-M acceleration unit separated jointly with the ExoMars-2016 space vehicles from the third stage of the Proton-M carrier rocket. The space vehicles were delivered into the near-Earth orbit," Roscosmos said.

    Source: TASS

