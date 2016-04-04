Russian combat engineers start demining Syria's Palmyra

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian bomb squads are defusing mines and other explosive devices in the Syrian city of Palmyra which has been recently liberated from Daesh terrorists.

Russian bomb squads have begun demining operations in the historic region of Syria's ancient city of Palmyra, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"During engineering reconnaissance, specialists from the International Anti-Mine Center discovered and removed homemade explosive devices placed in asphalted roads, intersections, roadside buildings and social facilities...as well as parts of water pipelines stuffed with explosives, as well as cumulative and anti-tank mines equipped with electric detonators," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Since the beginning of demining operations, Russian specialists have defused more than 120 explosive devices and have cleared 1.1 kilometers of roadways.

