EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:44, 27 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Russian Consulate employee found dead in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A temporarily seconded Officer of Consulate General of Russia Roman Skrylnikov died in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform learnt from Acting Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan Ilya Lyabuhov.

    "With great grief we can confirm that on 26 December temporarily seconded employee of the Consulate General of Russia in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Russian citizen Roman Skrylnikov died in Ust-Kamenogorsk. We are now organizing transportation of the Russian citizen's body to home as soon as possible", he said.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan and Russia Incidents Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!