Russian copter Ka-52 crashes in Syria, pilots killed

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Russian Ka-52 helicopter crashed in Syria, both pilots were killed, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS reporters on Monday.

"A Russian helicopter Ka-52 crashed while on a routine flight over eastern regions of the Syrian Arab Republic. Both pilots were killed," it said.

The ministry said a search and rescue team has taken the bodies to the home airfield. "According to early information, the incident may have been due to a technical malfunction," it said.