10:31, 08 May 2018 | GMT +6
Russian copter Ka-52 crashes in Syria, pilots killed
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Russian Ka-52 helicopter crashed in Syria, both pilots were killed, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS reporters on Monday.
"A Russian helicopter Ka-52 crashed while on a routine flight over eastern regions of the Syrian Arab Republic. Both pilots were killed," it said.
The ministry said a search and rescue team has taken the bodies to the home airfield. "According to early information, the incident may have been due to a technical malfunction," it said.