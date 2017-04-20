EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:43, 20 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Russian court bans Jehovah's Witnesses, rules group is extremist: agencies

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Jehovah's Witnesses was an "extremist" organization after the justice ministry applied for an order to shut down the group's national headquarters near St Petersburg, Russian news agencies reported.

    Russian authorities have put several of the group's publications on a list of banned extremist literature, and prosecutors have long cast it as an organization that destroys families, fosters hatred and threatens lives, a description the organization says is false.

    Source: Reuters .

    Tags:
    Russia World News Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!