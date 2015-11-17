Russian defense industry develops new system of airspace control

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation (UIMC - a Rostec subsidiary) has developed a system of airspace monitoring for more accurate tracking of the movement of aircraft in the dense traffic, the corporation sources told TASS on Tuesday. According to them, no serious investment in the modernisation of radars will be required to out the system into operation.

The defense industry sources said that given the need to monitor a large number of aircraft the radar stations' data are partially lost. The novelty created within the framework of the Rubakha research and development project, will be able to cope with the information overload by providing a more expansive and reliable picture, the developers say.

"The novelty is unique in new ways of aggregating the air traffic situation information. In the conditions of monitoring a large number of aircraft, including when they are flying in tight formation, the new system makes it possible to qualitatively reduce the air situation data loss, improve the quality of display and functioning of radar systems," Igor Bresler, director general of the system developer - Research Institute of Information Technology (NIIIT), is quoted by the defense industry sources.

At the same time, Bresler said, "The qualitative improvement of air monitoring does not require major computational power." According to the developers, the introduction of the Rubakha system will not require radical re-equipment of the facilities - the system can be integrated into the existing automated air traffic situation monitoring complexes.

According to UIMC Deputy Director General Andrey Chendarov, the system can be used not only in the military, but also in civil aviation. "The novelty considerably adds functionality to the existing radar stations," he said.

UIMC was established in March 2014 within State Corporation Rostec as a specialist company uniting research and production facilities of Russia's radio and electronic sector. UIMC within Rostec is a leading holding company developing and introducing computing technology and telecommunications equipment. The company currently accounts for more than 60% of the supply of communications and control equipment for the needs of the Defense Ministry and other power-wielding agencies.

The main projects implemented at the moment by UIMC incorporate development of army communication systems of the 6th generation and modern communication systems for aircrafts, including T-50 fighter; the development of advanced radar facilities for different types of monitoring, including radars for aircrafts A-50U and A-100; the development and introduction of new technology for manufacturing communication means and systems, telecommunication equipment, and computing machinery. One of the most significant UIMC projects is facilitation of mass production of new generation high-density electronics, i.e. 3D microsystems.

Rostec Corporation was established in 2007 for civil, military and dual-purpose high-technology industrial production development, manufacture and exportation promotion. Activity of the corporation inter alia comprises technological modernisation, Russian science and professional resource development. A core Rostec's pursuit is enhancing military and technical business cooperation with foreign states. The 2011 volume of military supplies to foreign customers made by the arms exporting company Rosoboronexport was $10.7 billion.

The corporation comprises 700 organisations that are currently part of 14 holding companies, nine of which operate in the military-industrial complex, and five in civilian sectors. The group also includes 22 direct management organisations.

For more information go to TASS