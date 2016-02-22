Russian defense minister confers with Iranian counterpart

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Visiting Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu conferred on Sunday with the Iranian Minister of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces Brigadier-General Hossein Dehqan on expansion of mutual cooperation as well as regional developments.

Russian defense minister has come to Iran to deliver the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on implementing defense pact inked between the two countries.

They discussed the upcoming security conference in Moscow.

Iranian defense minister in his visit to Moscow conferred with his Russian counterpart and President Vladimir Putin on issues of mutual interests along with regional developments.

Russian news agency Sputnik said that Russian defense minister is to confer with Iranian president as well as the country's high ranking officials on issues of mutual interests.

The Iranian and Russian defense ministers reached a deal to broaden military cooperation last January.

In his meeting with Russian president, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interests, regional and international developments.

President Putin termed strategic cooperation with Iran vis-a-vis the regional crisis as very significant, saying that Iran and Russia would play major role to restore long-lasting security in the region.

Iran and Russia through collective contribution should eradicate terrorism in the region, said the Iranian defense minister.

Close cooperation between Iran and Russia would serve as an exemplary model for the countries in the region, said the Iranian defense minister.

Source: IRNA