Russian delegate gives positive appraisal to Astana process talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the Russian delegations, special representative of the President of Russia for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev has given a appraisal to the results of today's negotiations between the participants of the Astana process on settlement of Syria situation.

"Several delegations started to arrive the day before yesterday, and we since yesterday we have held detailed consultations between various delegations. We will continued today", - he said.

According to him, there arrived a delegation from Turkey and several representatives of the Syrian opposition. The other delegates of Turkey and Syria armed opposition will arrive tomorrow, Lavrentyev informed.

"For this reason an official part of actions at us is planned for February 16. But we consider start date of the Syrian negotiations today taking into account that since early morning we started detailed consultations on various ranges of the Syrian regulation between various parties, including including the Syrian opposition", - he added.

Alexander Lavrentyev has estimated the work of the delegates as "not bad". Alexander Lavrentyev mentioned there were certain difficulties on the way, but he is confident that all of them can be overcome. "We try to settle them by tomorrow. Tomorrow the meetings will continue in bilateral and tripartite formats. I would rather not give any details - there is a number of issues which need to be solved in order to make weighed decisions. I will only tell one that since the first meeting in Astana on January 23 there has been done big work", - the head of the Russian delegation said.

He also reminded of the meeting of a joint operational team held on February 6 in Astana. As Lavrentyev emphasized, this group works on development of important documents.

"Therefore their coordination, acceptance requires certain time. We hope that adoption of these documents will allow us to strengthen considerably the mode of cessation of hostilities in Syria. All parties, delegations show the constructive approach. We hope that tomorrow to yours results of our laborious work which is undertaken not only in Astana, but in a format of working groups of interdepartmental consultations which pass almost daily at various levels will be presented", - Lavrentyev summarized.