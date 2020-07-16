Russian doctors in Uralsk to help fight COVID-19

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Russian health workers are set to share their best practices with health specialists in West Kazakhstan region in two upcoming weeks, Kazinform reports.

It total, 32 leading health workers, including infectious disease specialists, critical care physicians, lung specialists and more, arrived from Russia to Kazakhstan on July 6 as part of the agreement between the governments of the two countries.

Of 32, five Russian health workers led by infectious disease specialist Pavel Gussev, traveled to West Kazakhstan region. They have already provided consultations to their Kazakhstani colleagues fighting the coronavirus infection in the region.

The Russian delegation is expected to stay in western Kazakhstan until August 2.