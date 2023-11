ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The men's final match of the President's Cup tennis tournament was played in Astana today, Sports.kz informs.

The prize fund of the tournament was USD 100000.

26-year-old Evgeny Donskoy ranked 78th in the ATP power rankings won the trophy of the tournament. In the final, Donskoy faced another Russian, 31-year-old Konstantin Kravchuk. The score of the final match was 6:3, 6:3.