Russian driver sets Guinness record driving over 200 Km/H on arctic ice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian racing driver Mikhail Aleshin is a man who plays by his own rules - he set a Guinness World Record by accelerating his race car to the top speed of 228 km/h on the surface of a frozen lake in Russia's Murmansk Region.

The lack of auto racing tracks in the Russian North doesn't seem to bother Aleshin one bit, who's racing on ice above the Arctic Circle to prepare for the INDYCAR racing series starting next month in Florida.

Aleshin drove his race car on frozen Lake Lovozero in the Murmansk Region, making it the first sprint of a race car above the Arctic Circle.

Aleshin's race car was modified for the specifics of racing in the extreme conditions of the Arctic.



You probably shouldn't try to repeat Aleshin's record driving on the ice at over 200 km/h, considering he's a long-time professional racing driver who won the Formula Renault 3.5 Series championship in 2010.

Source: Sputniknews.com

Photo: Youtube/SAMURAI 51