Russian embassy, Emergencies Ministry to help tourists in Egyptian airports

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Several working groups, including of the Russian embassy in Cairo, the Emergencies Ministry and the Russian Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism) were sent to the airports of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada to help Russian tourists return to their homeland, a statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"Joint working groups of the Russian embassy in Cairo, Emergencies Ministry and Rostourism are sent to Egyptian airports of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh to assist the Russian tourists returning home," the statement said.

On November 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed with Federal Security Service (FSB) head Alexander Bortnikov's recommendation to suspend passenger flights to Egypt while the inquiry into the A321 crash in Sinai is ongoing, Sputniknews.com.