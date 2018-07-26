Russian Empire coins found in E Kazakhstan as man repaired his home

SEMEY. KAZINFORM A man discovered Russian Empire coins by accident as he was carrying out repair works in his home.

The man decided to replace the rotten flooring at his home. He found there 20 coins scattered around the room, the eldest one is dated back to 1833, 24.kz reports.



Probably, the workers who built this house 173 years ago had lost these coins. The coins discovered are in a very good condition. Basically, there are five and one-kopeck coins. The coins are of more historical value rather than of numismatic value.