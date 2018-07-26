EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:21, 26 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Russian Empire coins found in E Kazakhstan as man repaired his home

    None
    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM A man discovered Russian Empire coins by accident as he was carrying out repair works in his home. 

    The man decided to replace the rotten flooring at his home. He found there 20 coins scattered around the room, the eldest one is dated back to 1833, 24.kz reports.

    Probably, the workers who built this house 173 years ago had lost these coins. The coins discovered are in a very good condition. Basically, there are five and one-kopeck coins. The coins are of more historical value rather than of numismatic value.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region Interesting facts and stories
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!