Russian envoy to Kazakhstan: Coop within CSTO contributes to global stability

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking at the reception on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Russia in Astana, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alexey Borodavkin said that cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) contributes to global stability, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saken Zhasuzakov, foreign ambassadors, military attachés, and their aides.



In his speech at the reception, Ambassador Borodavkin noted that the states' combat brotherhood was forged by the decades of joint work, as well as victories in the battlefields of the World War II, adding that Kazakhstan and the Kazakhs played a vital role in the great victory. The diplomat noted that the cooperation between the two states continues today within the framework of the CSTO, the organization that greatly contributes to the global stability.

Alexey Borodavkin praised the results of the Astana process as well as Kazakhstan's efforts with regard to solving the Syrian conflict.

In turn, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Saken Zhasuzakov congratulated the Russian side on the important date and stressed the inviolability of Kazakhstan-Russia alliance, noting the importance of the annual joint exercises, conferences, and other events for the strengthening of military cooperation between the armed forces of Kazakhstan, Russia and other allied countries.