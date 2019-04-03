Russian expert on expectations from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is arriving in Moscow today with an official visit. Tokayev is planning to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as regional and international agendas. A number of bilateral documents will be signed following the talks, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Russian expert, political scientist, Director of the Institute of Regional Problems Dmitry Zhuravlyov shared his view of the importance of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Moscow and Russia's expectations from it.

According to him, Russia expects that President Tokayev would follow the strategic course laid by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, while strategic partnership and cooperation of the two countries would be strengthened under the new President's leadership.



"I am confident that the new President of Kazakhstan will be able to continue the strategic course of Nursultan Nazarbayev announced 25 years ago at the Moscow State University - the course towards the development of the Eurasian integration," said Zhuravlyov.



The expert emphasized the role and importance of Kazakhstan in the global scheme of international relations which is positively reflected on the efficiency of strategic partnership between the two countries and added that "Kazakhstan can become a bridge linking Russia and other countries."