Russian experts complete evaluation of EpiVacCorona vaccine for use in people over 60

NOVOSIBIRSK. KAZINFORM The Russian Health Ministry’s experts have completed the evaluation of the EpiVacCorona COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology for use in elderly people, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Friday.

«The evaluation of the EpiVacCorona vaccine developed by Vector for use in people aged 60 and over has been completed as well,» he said, TASS reports.

On July 24, 2020, the Vector research center received the Russian Health Ministry’s permit for clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine on volunteers. They ended on September 30. On October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the vaccine developed by Vector had received the registration certificate. On November 16, the Health Ministry issued a permit for post-registration trials of the vaccine on 150 volunteers over the age of 60, and a permit for trials on 3,000 volunteers over the age of 18 was issued on November 18.