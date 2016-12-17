Russian Federation approved launch of Proton from Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed the Decree on start of the telecommunication spacecraft «Echostar-21" (USA) from Baikonur Cosmodrome, according to the website of the Russian Government.

"To permit the Russian Defense Ministry to use, on a contractual basis, the space systems and military complexes on a contractual basis and mobilize military units staff to launch the carrier rocket "Proton-M" from Baikonur Cosmodrome with the accelerating Briz-M block of the spacecraft of telecommunication purpose of EchoStar 21", is told in the message.

"Echostar-21" is manufactured by the Space Systems Loral company for the Echostar. It is designed for mobile satellite communication in the territory of Europe. Once it is placed in the orbit it will be included in the national register of Great Britain.

This launch will finish the program of launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome by Roskosmos.