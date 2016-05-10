Russian Federation Council’s delegation to visit Kazakhstan

The visit's program envisages the meeting of the commission on cooperation between the upper houses of the two countries' parliaments. The agenda includes, inter alia, the development of transboundary regions within the Single Economic Space.

"The strategic partnership relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, based on centuries-old traditions of friendship between our peoples, are on rise and develop in all spheres," said Matviyenko.

She also noted that the Russian-Kazakh interparliamentary dialogue became one of the most important areas of bilateral cooperation.

Strong ties have been developed between the two countries' legislative bodies, added Matviyenko.

She praised the level of interaction of the Russian and Kazakh parliamentarians on platforms of integration associations, in particular, CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and others.

Russian Federation Council's delegation will visit Kazakh city of Uralsk on the second day of the visit. The Council Chairman plans to meet with representatives of the Russian diaspora.

Source: Trend