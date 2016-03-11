EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:11, 11 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Russian Federation Council to send strong delegation to parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Marat Tazhin and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko held a meeting in Moscow.

    The sides discussed a wide range of issues regarding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, interaction within the EEU and the CIS.

    According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, one of the topics of the discussion was the upcoming elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, which the Federal Council plans to send a strong delegation to.

    The parties also exchanged opinions on holding of a big scientific conference called "Religion against terrorism" in Russia.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Foreign policy CIS Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!