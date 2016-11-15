EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:20, 15 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Russian fighter jet crashes into Mediterranean

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM A Russian fighter jet crashed into the Mediterranean as it attempted to land on a Russian aircraft carrier, state news agency Tass reported.

    Citing the Russian Defense Ministry, Tass said the pilot of the MIG 29 ejected a few kilometers from the carrier and was recovered safely.

    Russian state media outlet Sputnik quoted a Defense Ministry statement blaming the accident on a technical problem. It's unclear when the crash took place. A flotilla of Russian naval vessels, including the Soviet-era aircraft carrier, arrived off the Syrian coast on Saturday. Russia has been supporting Syrian government operations in the conflict in that country, Kazinform refers to CNN.

    Read more

    Tags:
    World and Crisis World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!