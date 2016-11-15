Russian fighter jet crashes into Mediterranean

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM A Russian fighter jet crashed into the Mediterranean as it attempted to land on a Russian aircraft carrier, state news agency Tass reported.

Citing the Russian Defense Ministry, Tass said the pilot of the MIG 29 ejected a few kilometers from the carrier and was recovered safely.

Russian state media outlet Sputnik quoted a Defense Ministry statement blaming the accident on a technical problem. It's unclear when the crash took place. A flotilla of Russian naval vessels, including the Soviet-era aircraft carrier, arrived off the Syrian coast on Saturday. Russia has been supporting Syrian government operations in the conflict in that country, Kazinform refers to CNN.



