EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:14, 17 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Well-known Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Kazakhstan on the Independence Day," Mikhalkov, who happens to be head of the Russian Cinematographers' Union, said. Mikhalkov also praised the unique relations between Kazakhstan and Russia as well as President Nazarbayev's tremendous contribution to the development of Eurasianism, the idea first put forward by Lev Gumilyov. "I congratulate my friends and colleagues from Kazakhstan. I truly love this country. I've worked a lot there and I have really good memories about it," Nikita Mikhalkov added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia Culture Independence day News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!