TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:54, 22 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Russian FM: Working on counter-sanctions against US

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cancellation of consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon is not a response to the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions by Washington. Work on Russia's countermeasures is underway, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from TASS .

    "I cannot say that the cancellation of the consultations was a counter-move... These are completely different things. As you know, sanctions are traditionally followed by tit-for-tat measures," the diplomat noted.

    "Work on the issue is underway. Alas, we will have to respond to this," Zakharova added.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in a statement posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday that the next round of consultations between Russian and US high-ranking diplomats scheduled for June 23 will not take place.

    Фото:© Gennadiy Khamelyanin/TASS

     

     

