Russian football team defeats San Marino 5:0 in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers

SERRAVALLE. KAZINFORM - Russia's national football team has defeated San Marino 5:0 in a guest match in the final stage of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Russia's Daler Kuzyaev (3th minute), Sergey Petrov (19th minute), Alexey Miranchuk (49th minute), Alexey Ionov (56th minite) and Nikolay Komlichenko (78th minute) scored goals in the match. For Kuzyaev, Petrov and Komlichekno, those were the first goals since they joined the Russian national team.In other Group I matches, Belgium defated Cyprus 6:1, and Scotland beat Kazakhstan 3:1.In the last game between Russia and San Marino on June 8 in Saransk, Russia achieved the most impressive victory after scoring nine goals, none of which were reciprocated.The Russian national team currently takes the second place in Group I with 24 points. Belgium is in the first place with 30 points. Scotland is currently in the third place with 15 points, followed by Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino.At Euro 2020 championship, the Russian team will play in Group B.

Source: TASS