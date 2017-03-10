EN
    16:54, 10 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Russian Foreign Ministry confirms 4 citizens dead in Istanbul helicopter crash

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday the death of four Russian citizens in a helicopter crash near Istanbul.    

    "Turkey — five people, including four Russians, dead," the ministry's crisis management department posted on its Twitter feed.

    It said two people were injured in the crash.

    The message came less than an hour after the Eczacibasi company, which owned the aircraft, confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that four Russian nationals were on board the helicopter .

     

