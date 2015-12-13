Russian frigate uses firearms to prevent collision with Turkish vessel in Aegean Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The crew of the Russian "Smetlivy" destroyer was forced to use firearms on Sunday to prevent a collision with a Turkish seiner vessel in the northern part of the Aegean Sea, according to Russia's Ministry of Defense, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Following the incident, a military attache at Turkish embassy in Moscow has been urgently summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry by Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov.

The destoyer's morning crew spotted an approaching Turkish ship at a distance of approximately one kilometer. The seiner did not get on the air for radio contact with the Russian ship and did not respond to signal lamps or flairs.

Upon the Turkish seiner's dangerously close approach to "Smetlivy" at a distance of 600 meters, the Russian partol ship fired a shot beyond the hitting range of the fireamrs to avoid collision.

For more information go to Trend.az