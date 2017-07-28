EN
    16:14, 28 July 2017

    Russian FSB detains 7 people on suspicion of plotting terror attacks in St Petersburg

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Russian FSB has detained seven people coming from Central Asia on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg, FSB said on Friday, Kazinform cites TASS .

    "The Federal Security Service on July 28, 2017, detained a group of seven people, who come from the Central Asian region, as they are suspected of plotting terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg's railway transport and public places," FSB said.

