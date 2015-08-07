Russian, Greek premiers discuss economic cooperation

ATHENS. KAZINFROM - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday issues of economic and energy cooperation between the two countries, the Greek government press service reported on the results of the two government heads in Egypt, where they attended the official opening ceremony of a new channel of the Suez Canal.

"Economic and energy cooperation were the main topics discussed at the meeting of Alexis Tsipras with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, during which it was agreed to intensify contacts between the two countries at the technical level, in order to prepare the ninth joint interdepartmental commission's meeting in November," the press service of the Greek government said, Kazinform refers to TASS.