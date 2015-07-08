EN
    10:37, 08 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Russian healthcare ministry urges SCO member states to create a unified health security space

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Addressing the 2nd SCO Healthcare Ministers Meeting, Russian Minister of Healthcare of the Russian Federation Veronika Skvortsova urged the SCO member states to cooperate more actively in creating a unified health security space.

    "Concentrating joint efforts in order to preserve people's health throughout the life cycle should be a cornerstone of the SCO cooperation strategy. We are calling for active cooperation within the SCO, specifically in creating a unified health security space," she said. According to Ms Skvortsova, common borders, heavy reciprocal traffic, and migration flows between the SCO countries dictate the need for comprehensive coordination of joint efforts to ensure health security, according to SCO-Russia.ru .

