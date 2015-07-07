EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:36, 07 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Russian investigative committee to probe Su-24M jet crash

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Russian Su-24M Fencer supersonic attack jet has crashed in Russia's eastern Khabarovsk region killing both pilots on board.

    "On July six 2015, the military investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Russia in Komsomolsk-on-Amur opened a case under article 351 of the Criminal Code of Russian Federation ‘Violation of the Rules for Flights and Training for Them.' The investigation is underway", the statement reads. Earlier a source told RIA Novosti that a technical malfunction of the aircraft engines was the most probable cause of the accident.

    Tags:
    Russia Transport Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!