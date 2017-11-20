Russian, Iranian, Turkish foreign ministers begin meeting on Syria

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey Sergei Lavrov, Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu began negotiations in Antalya on Sunday, TASS correspondent reported from the site.

The ministerial meeting is devoted to the settlement of the Syria crisis and is organized prior to the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit due in Sochi on November 22.

The media are not allowed to the talks.

The meeting's key topics would be the situations in the de-escalation zones in Syria, especially near Idlib, further joint actions in the Astana format.

The foreign ministers may exchange opinions on the Syrian National Dialogue Congress and a new round of the intra-Syrian consultations in Geneva on November 28.