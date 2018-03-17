EN
    11:47, 17 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Russian, Iranian, Turkish presidents to discuss Syrian settlement on April 4

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The presidents of Russia, Iran, and Turkey will meet in Istanbul on April 4, to agree on additional approaches to ways of promoting a settlement in Syria on the basis of resolutions by the international community, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Astana, according to TASS.

    "It has been agreed that the presidents of Russia, Iran, and Turkey will gather for a summit meeting to agree on more approaches to promoting the settlement principles that were approved by the UN Security Council and actively supported by the Astana process," he said.


    Photo: mei.edu

