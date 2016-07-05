Russian, Japanese diplomats discuss security in Northeast Asia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and director of the Asia-Pacific Region Department of the Japanese Foreign Ministry Kimihiro Isikane have discussed security issues in Northeast Asia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Before the meeting Isikane held consultations on strategic stability with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The sides discussed current international and security issues in different regions.

