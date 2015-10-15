Russian, Kazakh presidents ink document on Caspian Sea bottom's delimitation

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Nursultan Nazarbayev have inked a document regarding the delimitation of a part of the Caspian Sea's bottom.

RIA Novosti reported Oct. 15 that Putin and Nazarbayev signed a protocol on amendments to the protocol of the Russia-Kazakhstan agreement on delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea's bottom to exercise sovereign rights for subsoil use, dated July 6, 1998.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the document regulates the joint development of the 'Central' oil-bearing structure, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.