MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Russian scientist from the city of Novosibirsk, Vladimir Aniskin, has created the smallest book in the world, the news website sibnet.ru reported.

The book's pages are about 70 to 90 microns (0.07 mm to 0.09 mm), which is 88 times smaller than the size of the book created by Japanese masters in 2013 and registered in the Guinness Book of Records.

"The smallest book is a task that I set for myself five or six years ago and I have methodically accomplished this goal," Aniskin told media. "As in the case of other works, it [the process] took several years and one month - a month of work and several years of preparation," he added.

Aniskin arranged a gold plate on the shear of a poppy seed: he placed the micro-book at the top of the plate, while at the bottom he installed separated pages on a tiny spiral that can be turned over using a fine metal needle.

According to Aniskin, there are two versions of the book. The first one is related to the famous Russian tale of "the Crosseyed Lefthander from Tula and the Steel Flea" that narrates a story about a left-handed arms craftsman who created small horseshoes for an English-made clockwork steel flea and thus proved the superiority of Russian masters over English ones. The microbook contains the names of the masters from the Lefthander's team. The second version of Aniskin's book is the Russian alphabet.

By December 2016, Aniskin is planning to create about 10 copies of each book and present them in the Novosibirsk Art Museum.

The man has been pursuing his hobby since 1998. His collection includes many original works, including a caravan of camels in the eye of a needle.

Since 1999, the expert has been working at the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics in the Siberian Department of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He is responsible for the development and creation of microsensors for aerodynamic research and other areas of science, Sputniknews.com reports.

Photo: Vladimir Aniskin