Russian manned spacecraft docks with International Space Station

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Russia's manned spacecraft Soyuz TMA-20M with the crew of the new expedition has docked with the International Space Station (ISS), the Roscosmos State Corporation told TASS.

"The docking took place in a normal mode, at the expected time," Roscosmos said.

The Soyuz-TMA-20M with the new expedition to the ISS blasted off at 00:26 a.m. Saturday Moscow Time from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz TMA-20M has brought Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka, as well as NASA astronaut Jeffrey Williams, to the ISS.

The flight is Ovchinin’s first, Skripochka’s second and Williams’ fourth.

The next crews are expected to travel to the space station on board spacecraft of the new series Soyuz MS.

Source: TASS



