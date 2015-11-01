Russian media name Daws best player of October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nigel Daws, Canadian ice hockey player from Astana's Barys, tops the list of the KHL best players of the month of October, according to Championat, Sports.kz reports.

"Barys" remains at the bottom of the standings of the Eastern Conference of the League. However, Barys team is six points shy of a playoff berth, and team leaders returned to their best form and the team found its rhythm. In October, Brandon Bochenski had 13 assists, and Nigel Daws scored 12 goals and racked up 6 assists. The Canadian player scored twice against CSKA, Vityaz, SKA and recorded a hat-trick against Admiral.