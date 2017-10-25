Russian MFA awards famous Kazakh scientist badge 'For Cooperation'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A well-known Kazakh philologist, Dr. Nursulu Shaimerdenova was awarded a badge "For Cooperation" by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Kazinform refers to the president of the Kazakhstan Association of Graduates of Russian (Soviet) universities Aibol Argyngazinov.

The award was presented to Dr. Nursulu Shaimerdenova in recognition of her special contribution to the development of Slavic studies, language contacts and dialogue between languages and cultures.

Dr. Nursulu Shaimerdenova is an Honorary Worker of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, an outstanding worker of the cultural sphere, member of the Scientific and Expert Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

Professor Shaimerdenova is the author of more than 250 scientific works, Russian language textbooks for schools with the Kazakh, Uighur, and Uzbek language of instruction, more than 10 monographs and teaching aids.