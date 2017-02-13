EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:20, 13 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Russian MFA confirms U.S. participation in Syria meeting in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The United States will attend the Astana meeting on Syria on February 15 as observers, according to Russia's Deputy FM Mikhail Bogdanov.

    “We expect that the United States will send their  representative to the meeting as an observer,” said he to journalists, RIA Novosti reports.

    Bogdanov did not specify who will namely represent Washington at the meeting. “Last time, it was an ambassador. The U.S. is going to decide on who will represent them,” he added.

    According to him, “Turkey, Iran, Russia and Jordan will be the guarantors at the meeting.” The UN Envoy will participate in the meeting too. 

    Tags:
    Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project)
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!